Real Madrid to try Plan B swap deal for Paul Pogba transfer as Manchester United reject first proposal

Manchester United reportedly look set to be offered the signing of Real Madrid attacking midfielder Isco as part of the potential Paul Pogba transfer.

According to Diario Gol, Real Madrid failed with their first proposal to include Gareth Bale as part of their offer, with Man Utd wanting more money along with the Welshman than Los Blancos were willing to pay.

It remains to be seen if they can be more successful with another attempt to include Isco, with the Spain international not exactly looking at his best for most of last season.

That said, the former Malaga man has been a key part of Madrid’s success and could be a decent option to come in as a direct replacement for the role Pogba plays in attacking midfield.

United would surely need to bring someone in for Pogba if he were to leave, with Ander Herrera also quitting the club on a free transfer to Paris Saint-Germain this summer.

Landing Isco in a direct exchange may be the best way for the Red Devils to avoid a protracted transfer saga in a bid to replace Pogba, and of course the risk of failing to replace him altogether.