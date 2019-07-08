Man Utd have reportedly already started discussions with Chelsea over the possibility of signing Tiemoue Bakayoko this summer.

The 24-year-old signed for Chelsea in 2017, but after making 43 appearances in his first campaign with the Blues, he was shipped out on loan to AC Milan last year following Maurizio Sarri’s arrival.

After a slow start to life in Italy, Bakayoko rediscovered his best form and was a crucial figure for the Italian giants, but he has since returned to Stamford Bridge following the end of that loan deal.

In turn, it remains to be seen if new boss Frank Lampard will include him in his plans moving forward, but according to Goal.com, Man Utd have started contact over a potential deal for the French midfielder, and it’s suggested Lampard could make a decision next week on whether or not to green light an exit as he will undoubtedly want to take a closer look at all of his players before making such important calls.

The midfield is an area which Ole Gunnar Solskjaer may have to focus on in terms of bringing in reinforcements this summer, as he’s already lost Ander Herrera on a free transfer.

Further, as noted by BBC Sport, Paul Pogba continues to be heavily linked with an exit from Old Trafford, and so that would leave a major void to be filled for the Norwegian tactician.

While Bakayoko wouldn’t offer the same attacking quality as the Frenchman, his physicality, energy and tenacity would certainly be a boost in that department, and so ultimately it could be argued that it would be a smart addition from United.

Nevertheless, much will surely depend on whether or not Lampard sees the former Monaco star being an important figure for him this season, and if that is the case, then Man Utd may well have to look elsewhere.