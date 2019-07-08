Manchester United lower Paul Pogba asking price as they wait to clinch transfer of replacement

Manchester United have reportedly lowered their demands as they look set to cash in on Paul Pogba for just £134million.

This is down from their initial asking price of more like £143m, according to Don Balon, who add that the France international looks clear to join Real Madrid once the Red Devils sort out replacing him with Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

The Lazio midfielder has shone in Serie A and seems a good candidate to come in for Pogba at Old Trafford, with Gazzetta dello Sport also recently talking up the potential for a deal.

Pogba has had a difficult three years at Old Trafford and many fans may well be glad to see the back of him this summer if he does end up moving on.

The Times have also linked the 26-year-old with a return to his former club Juventus as his agent Mino Raiola confirms his client is seeking an exit from Man Utd.

However, Telefoot have claimed Pogba would rather a new challenge at Real Madrid instead of a second spell at Juve, while Don Balon state Los Blancos manager Zinedine Zidane is ‘obsessed’ with signing the player.

In fairness, for all Pogba’s troubles with United, it’s easy to imagine he could flourish in a different team, as he did in his time in Turin and has done since with the French national side.

If MUFC can offload Pogba for big money and replace him with Milinkovic-Savic, that could end up being superb business for them this summer.