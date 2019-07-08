Megan Rapinoe backs fans booing FIFA chief as fans join campaign for equal pay

USA star Megan Rapinoe has backed fans who could be heard booing FIFA president Gianni Infantino after yesterday’s Women’s World Cup final.

The 34-year-old was a real star for the USWNT as they won an historic second World Cup in a row, and their fourth in total.

As well as scoring six goals to help her side to victory, Rapinoe has been a vocal supporter of equal pay for the US Women’s team after all their success in recent times.

It’s certainly fair to say the USMNT have achieved nothing in comparison, though some will still argue that the men’s game remains at a higher standard.

That said, the US women are the real celebrities of American soccer at the moment and were a joy to watch in this summer’s tournament.

Fans could be seen chanting for equal pay in the video below, and Rapinoe urged FIFA to do more for the women’s game as Infantino got a frosty reception during the trophy presentation yesterday.

‘I’m down with the boos,’ she is quoted by the Metro. ‘I think everyone is ready for this conversation to move to the next step.

‘I think we’re done with ‘are we worth it, should we have equal pay, is the markets the same, yadda, yadda’.

‘Fans are done with that, players are done with that and, in a lot of ways I think sponsors and everyone’s done with that.

‘Let’s get to the next point of what’s next. How do we support women’s federations and women’s programs around the world?

‘What can FIFA do, what can we do to support the leagues around the world?

Q: How does winning change the dynamic of the equal pay lawsuit. Pinoe: “Well it’s not good for them is it? …This just sort of blows it out of the water. It’s like, is it even about that anymore? Or is just about doing the right thing?” pic.twitter.com/7zYnxc0wLv — Alicia Rose DelGallo (@OSAliciaD) July 8, 2019

‘We put on as players – every player at this World Cup put on the most incredible show that you can ever ask for and we can’t do anything more to impress more, to be better ambassadors, to take on more, to play better.

‘It’s time to move that conversation forward to the next step and a little public shame never hurt anybody, right.’