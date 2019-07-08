Offer ready: Man Utd prepared to double wages of €75m target with four-year contract touted

Man Utd reportedly have a four-year contract on the table ready for Sergej Milinkovic-Savic as they look for a Paul Pogba replacement if he departs.

As noted by Marca, speculation continues to link the French international with an exit from Old Trafford this summer, with Real Madrid heavily linked with a swoop.

SEE MORE: Manchester United handed potential lifeline over £78m transfer after bid rejected

Time will tell if that deal materialises, but in the event that it does, Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will want a solid replacement in place in order to avoid being left with a major void in his midfield ahead of next season.

With that in mind, Sport Mediaset report that Man Utd are ready to bid €75m for Milinkovic-Savic, and it’s claimed that a deal could be done ‘in a few days’.

To add more substance to the rumour and possibility of a switch to Manchester, it’s added that United have offered the Serbian international a four-year contract worth €6m net per season, and that would see him double his current salary at Lazio.

Now, on one hand Milinkovic-Savic has all the attributes needed to flourish in the Premier League, as the 24-year-old is physical, agile, can defend and has shown quality in the final third to create for others and has an eye for goal himself.

However, with just seven goals and three assists in 41 appearances last season, he has yet to prove that he can consistently deliver at the highest level, and so that could be a concern for Man Utd if they are going to invest such a heavy fee in the midfielder.

The Lazio ace still has his best years ahead of him though and perhaps he’ll gain that experience and maturity at a club like Man Utd to take his game to the next level, but based on the report above, it seems as though the Premier League giants are convinced that he will be a viable solution if they lose Pogba in the coming weeks.