Ex-Newcastle Utd ace URGES club to consider appointing former Man Utd boss this summer

Stuart Pearce believes that former club Newcastle Utd should appoint David Moyes as Rafa Benitez’s successor this summer.

The Spaniard left his position after his contract expired at the end of last month, and so Newcastle are in the market for a new manager.

With pre-season underway and the new campaign fast approaching, it’s a far from ideal situation that the Magpies find themselves in, and they need to appoint a new boss as soon as possible to give him enough time to stamp his mark on the squad.

Pearce believes that Moyes should be given serious consideration by the Tyneside club, with the former Man Utd boss having been out of work since leaving West Ham Utd at the end of the 2017/18 campaign.

“They certainly do [need to get the manager in now], the sooner the better,” he told talkSPORT, as noted by Nothing but Newcastle. “I don’t know whether chairmen play games and things.

‘The longer I hang on then the transfer window is shut, I don’t have to spend any money’. I don’t know, do you know what I mean?

“Listen you mentioned him earlier. I’ve worked with him and I know how good he is.

“I’m surprised David Moyes isn’t in contention. I can see that working, I can see the fit there, personally, as well.”

Time will tell if Moyes is the man to take the job. While he certainly wouldn’t be the most extravagant or exciting appointments given his more recent disappointments, it could be argued that he offers a safe pair of hands that will keep Newcastle away from danger next season.

Assuming that is what owner Mike Ashley is looking for, coupled with the fact that Moyes is already a free agent and so it wouldn’t be a complicated move, it may well just be the right fit with Pearce convinced it would be a decent appointment.