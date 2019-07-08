Bid prepared: Club plan £120million transfer bid for want-away Manchester United star

Juventus are reportedly preparing a bid of around £120million as they try to seal the transfer of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba.

The France international is unsettled at Old Trafford at the moment after a summer of speculation over his future, with his agent Mino Raiola fuelling that.

The Times claim Juve are lining up this huge offer for Pogba, with Raiola quoted in the piece as saying his client is in the process of getting himself a move away from Man Utd.

Pogba is said to be being targeted by Juventus as they look to grow and put together a squad capable of winning the Champions League.

Some United fans might laugh at the thought of that, with the 26-year-old almost doing more harm than good to their club’s hopes during a hugely inconsistent three years in Manchester.

Pogba was, however, world class during his first spell in Serie A and may well benefit from a different set-up to the one he’s found himself in at United.

The Red Devils have generally been poor in a number of areas in recent years, and this won’t have helped Pogba, good a player as he is, to settle.