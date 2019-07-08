Bid prepared: Club line up first formal offer for transfer of Man United star in coming hours

Real Madrid are reportedly preparing their first official bid for the transfer of Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba in the coming hours.

This is according to Spanish source Diario Gol, who also report that a move for Pogba is a big priority for manager Zinedine Zidane, despite club president Florentino Perez preferring Tottenham playmaker Christian Eriksen.

Pogba transfer stories have dominated the headlines a lot in recent months, with the France international going through a difficult period in his career in his three years at Old Trafford.

The 26-year-old could well prove a fine signing for a club like Real Madrid, who play in a less competitive league and who have a stronger overall squad despite their struggles last season.

Pogba may well improve under a manager like Zidane, who has shown he can work with big names and egos after plenty of success in his time as Real Madrid boss.

United fans probably won’t be too bothered at this point about losing Pogba, though there’s no doubt their team could do with a replacement in that area of the pitch.

The Red Devils have already lost Ander Herrera to Paris Saint-Germain this summer, and Nemanja Matic and Fred were rarely too impressive last season.