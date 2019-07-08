Steven Gerrard has undoubtedly closed the gap between Celtic and Rangers, and it seems that hasn’t gone unnoticed down south as he is linked to another job, only reports say he has turned down the opportunity to discuss it.

It’s a bold move from Mike Ashley to try and lure Steven Gerrard to Newcastle for two reasons – the very public moving on of Rafael Benitez and a long-running lawsuit he has against Rangers.

The Mirror reported this morning that Ashley made an approach to Gerrard and his representatives but this was quickly rejected.

The BBC confirmed that Benitez would be leaving last month, following reports of a disagreement on the direction of the club.

Ashley is determined to try and get a high profile name to try and get fans back on side, however The Daily Star reported Newcastle fans were more inclined to cancel their season tickets than renew them this season.

Gerrard has openly talked about a possible return to Liverpool in the future including telling talkSPORT it may happen at some point, so he may feel he needs to prove himself in the English Premier League before this can happen.

But Newcastle do not have a great reputation for enhancing manager’s careers recently, and taking over a club in turmoil would be a brave or just plain stupid move on Gerrard’s part.

Rangers are well placed to challenge for all three trophies in Scotland this year and make another run at Europe, which would have a better chance of enhancing Gerrard’s reputation than a spell at Newcastle.

There is also a long running battle between Rangers and Sports Direct over merchandise agreements, the Daily Record reported an update after the latest court case earlier in the year.

Last year the Sun reported that Rangers fans were furious over the case and Mike Ashley’s involvement, so this will come as good news to them as Gerrard looks set to stay in Glasgow.