Real Madrid look to offload €40m ace to raise funds for £150m-rated Man Utd superstar

Real Madrid are reportedly trying to raise funds for their assault on Man Utd for Paul Pogba through selling James Rodriguez to Napoli.

The Spanish giants have already had a busy summer with the signings of Eden Hazard, Luka Jovic, Ferland Mendy and Eder Militao confirmed.

It comes after their bitterly disappointing campaign last year, in which they failed to win a major trophy and were well off the pace set by La Liga champions Barcelona.

In turn, Zinedine Zidane was widely expected to bolster his squad ahead of next season, and that recruitment push could continue with Pogba.

According to the Daily Mail, Madrid are trying to sell Rodriguez to Napoli which would raise around €40m, and that in turn would go towards trying to convince Man Utd to sell Pogba, who they value at £150m.

It remains to be seen if they can be negotiated down or not, but ultimately Rodriguez could be key in Real Madrid’s attempts to launch a bid that perhaps comes close to what the Red Devils are asking for.

It’s noted by respected Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano in his tweet below that Napoli sporting director Cristiano Guintoli is in the Spanish capital on Monday night to continue talks over Rodriguez to find a breakthrough, and so that part of this touted transfer scenario is seemingly progressing.

Napoli director Cristiano Giuntoli is now in Madrid with Jorge Mendes to work on James Rodriguez deal. Talks ongoing, James wants to join Napoli. ??? #transfers — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 8, 2019

However, time will tell if Pogba can be prised away from Man Utd this summer, as unless Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has a viable replacement ready to come in and fill that void, it would surely be a huge mistake to sell their most talented player ahead of the new campaign.

As per BBC Sport, Pogba’s agent has made it clear that he wants a move this summer, but time will tell if the pieces fall into place for Real Madrid to make an offer that is considered acceptable by Man Utd, who must line up a solution or they’ll risk being left short-handed this season.