Arsenal consider £14million transfer after difficult negotiations over another deal

Arsenal are reportedly considering a £14million transfer deal for AC Milan left-back Ricardo Rodriguez as an alternative to Celtic star Kieran Tierney.

The Switzerland international is a proven, experienced performer whose shone in both Serie A and the Bundesliga with previous club Wolfsburg.

It’s easy to see how Rodriguez could be a useful signing for Arsenal to come in as an upgrade on Sead Kolasinac, and at a fee of just £14m as reported by the Daily Express he could be an absolute bargain.

Somewhat surprisingly, the report claims Milan are open to selling the 26-year-old this summer, so the Gunners would definitely do well to take advantage.

The Express claim Tierney looks likely to cost more like £25m, and that Arsenal have grown frustrated over tricky negotiations with Celtic.

Still, most Arsenal fans would probably be more than happy with Rodriguez as an alternative, so it will be interesting to see how this one develops in the coming days and weeks.

Arsenal have had a quiet summer so far and could do with getting their act together to ensure they make it back into the top four next season.