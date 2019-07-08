Video: Priceless Aston Villa announcement as they confirm new signing in touted £20m deal

Aston Villa confirmed the signing of Tyrone Mings on a permanent basis from Bournemouth on Monday, and their fans were loving the way they did it.

The 26-year-old was a pivotal figure in their successful promotion push last season, as Dean Smith now tries to assemble a squad capable of keeping Villa in the Premier League.

SEE MORE: Aston Villa’s summer spending to break £50m mark as club plan to complete latest signing without a medical

In turn, he will be delighted with the club’s ability to agree a deal, with BBC Sport noting that they’ll pay £20m for the commanding centre-half.

However, it was the announcement which delighted their supporters, as after an image emerged of Mings after the Championship playoffs final with him still in his Villa kit at the train station, as seen below, they’ve decided to have a bit of fun with it.

Tyrone Mings is still in full kit with his playoff winning medal on at the train station ? pic.twitter.com/o1X5OXP4r6 — Football Daily (@footballdaily) May 28, 2019

As seen in the video below, Mings is seen arriving at Witton station which is situated a short distance from Villa Park, now wearing the club’s new kit and appearing to be delighted to now be a Villa player outright.

Time will tell if he can help them stay up this season, but judging from the reaction, it’s undoubtedly a popular move amongst the fans who will be fully aware and know better than anyone the influence that he had for their backline last season to help them get back to the top flight.

He really is a First Class passenger.#MingsAnnounced pic.twitter.com/eIYDX07FAY — Aston Villa (@AVFCOfficial) July 8, 2019

They did it, what a fucking announcement ? — Will (@will_avfc) July 8, 2019

You did well, admin. You did well. pic.twitter.com/6OUVd1EimM — Supersized Sam (@SupersizedSam) July 8, 2019

That’s funny as fuck ?? — Juggz ?? (@Moooobz) July 8, 2019

hahahahahahah yeeeeeeeeeesssssssssssssss — Irish Zidane (@BigBoyWesley2) July 8, 2019

OMG I love it! Welcome back! @OfficialTM_3 ?? UTV — Claret and Blue (@debbieb63) July 8, 2019