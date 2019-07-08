Menu

Video: These eagle-eyed Man Utd fans spot possible spat between stars in club video on pre-season tour

The Man Utd squad have travelled to Australia this week as they begin their pre-season schedule ahead of what promises to be a crucial campaign.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer will run the rule over his players as he looks to get them in the best shape possible ahead of the new season, as they look to bounce back after the disappointment of last year.

SEE MORE: Offer ready: Man Utd prepared to double wages of €75m target with four-year contract touted

Unfortunately for the Norwegian tactician, it appears as though Paul Pogba and Jesse Lingard might not be on great terms, as these Man Utd fans below spotted something interesting in a video uploaded by the club shortly after they touched down in Perth.

As seen in the clip below, it appears as though Victor Lindelof has to step in and calm things down as Pogba and Lingard have an exchange, with the latter looking less than impressed with what was said to him.

It’s unclear as to whether there was a genuine issue between the pair at this stage, or perhaps if the video has caught an innocent moment and made it look worse than it actually is.

Nevertheless, as seen in the reaction below, it has emerged as a concern for some Man Utd fans, as the last thing that they want to be worrying about is possible in-fighting among the current squad.

As noted by The Times, Pogba’s agent, Mino Raiola, has publicly revealed that his client is looking for a move away this summer, and so having him on the pre-season tour may not be the smartest idea in terms of team morale and focus.

