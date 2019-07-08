It’s a real danger for clubs these days – allow a player to leave on loan with a buy-out clause, but what happens if his value skyrockets during the year?

You just need to look at how badly Benfica got burned over the transfer or Luka Jovic to Frankfurt. Bulinews reported he signed for the Germans for less than €7m . He was then flipped to Real Madrid for a fee The Independent reported to be around €60m.

So it’s understandable that Rangers boss Steven Gerrard didn’t want to allow Portsmouth to have a buy out option in the loan deal that saw Ross McCrorie move to Fratton Park.

The BBC reported that Gerrard saw McCrorie having a long term future at the club. Gerrard said: “He’s our player and we want him here for a long time and we want to help him get to the next level.”

It makes sense for Rangers to want to protect their asset, as its a lose-lose situation for them to put a limit on his value now or insert a clause allowing him to move on.

It’s easy to see McCrorie having a great impact for Pompey, and if that did happen then his value will only increase. Even if Rangers decide next season they want to sell him then they are right to want to wait and see what his value could be in a years time.

McCrorie is capable of playing in midfield or defence and often trusted by Gerrard in big games. He’s composed on the ball but prone to losing concentration and getting sent off. He played in 20 league games for Rangers last season.

A full season as first choice for Portsmouth should see him develop further, and could even see him knocking on the door of the Scotland squad.