AC Milan transfer news: Trio could leave, touted €17m signing yet to agree personal terms

AC Milan will reportedly have a busy few weeks ahead as speculation is linking incomings and outgoings at the club ahead of the new season.

The Rossoneri have officially announced the signings of Theo Hernandez and Rade Krunic thus far, while a whole host of players were released at the end of last month when their contracts expired.

In turn, in order to assemble a strong squad with depth, new coach Marco Giampaolo will be hopeful that there will be more new arrivals in the coming weeks, but it’s suggested that will still be balanced with exits too.

As per Calciomercato, a meeting was held with Torino on Tuesday, with Fabio Borini, Diego Laxalt and Samu Castillejo up for discussion between the two Serie A sides.

While it remains to be seen if a deal can be done for all three, what the report does suggest is that the trio are perhaps considered to be on the market by Milan this summer, as suggested by the fact that they’re willing to discuss their respective futures.

Particularly after Hernandez’s arrival and the expectation that Giampaolo will adopt his preferred 4-3-1-2 system at Milan next season, it does raise viable concerns over the lack of playing time that the three names in question will suffer from.

Meanwhile, although respected Italian journalist Fabrizio Romano noted last week that Milan had agreed a deal with Empoli for the €17m signing of midfielder Ismael Bennacer, it has now been reported that an agreement on personal terms is still missing.

Ismael Bennacer from Empoli to AC Milan. Done deal for €16M + €1M add ons. He's ready to sign a 5-years contract. Former Arsenal player. Here we go! ??? #transfers #ACMilan — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) July 4, 2019

As noted by MilanNews.it, via Sky Sport Italia, there is a deal in place with Empoli, but no agreement has been reached with Bennacer himself on a contract.

Given he’s on international duty with Algeria at the Africa Cup of Nations, it’s unlikely that he’ll be thinking about his club future in the more immediate future, and so time will tell when Milan can wrap up a deal to bolster their midfield.

The 21-year-old is enjoying a fine tournament this summer, and it comes off the back of an impressive year with Empoli, despite their relegation to Serie B, and so it would certainly be an astute move if they can get a transfer over the line.