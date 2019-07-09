Agent reveals Newcastle Utd managerial candidate open to talks to succeed Rafa Benitez

The agent of Giovanni van Bronckhorst has revealed that his client is interested in the possibility of taking charge at Newcastle Utd this summer.

There is real frustration and disappointment building on Tyneside ahead of the new campaign, following on from Rafa Benitez’s departure after his contract expired last month.

With pre-season underway and the 2019/20 campaign fast approaching, the Magpies need to bring in a successor to start to stamp their mark on the squad and to ensure that they avoid falling into trouble next season.

With that in mind, van Bronckhorst’s agent has now revealed that he would be keen for talks with the Premier League side after a successful stint in charge at Feyenoord.

“What we would say if a club like Newcastle has an opportunity to work for them then of course he would be interested in doing that,” he said, as noted by HITC.

“It is an amazing club with an amazing fanbase but it’s up to them who they decide to go for.”

Time will tell if it’s an option that Newcastle are ready to explore, or if the hierarchy have another preferred target to take the job.

Ultimately though, it’s about making the right decision and doing it quickly, as with the ownership situation dragging on too, it’s not been a great summer for Newcastle fans thus far.