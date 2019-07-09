Arsenal eye move for Copa America finalist to address key issue for Unai Emery

Arsenal are reportedly lining up a possible swoop for Allianza Lima goalkeeper Pedro Gallese off the back of his impressive displays at the Copa America.

The 29-year-old has plied his trade in South America throughout his club career, while making 57 appearances for his country.

His most recent outings came in their run to the Copa America final this summer, where they eventually lost to hosts Brazil.

Nevertheless, Gallese played a key role in getting them there, keeping three clean sheets and helping them to victory over Uruguay in the quarter-finals after a penalty shoot-out.

According to Calciomercato, he may well have attracted the attention of Arsenal, as it’s claimed that the Premier League giants could make a move for him this summer.

It’s easy to understand why Unai Emery would be in the market for another goalkeeper given he has seen Petr Cech and David Ospina both move on since the end of last season.

That leaves him with Bernd Leno as his first choice between the posts, but he’ll naturally need cover and competition for places as they look to continue to compete on multiple fronts moving forward.

At 29, Gallese has plenty of experience under his belt and will have matured enough to perhaps warrant a big move to Europe.

Nevertheless, it’s arguably still a gamble from Arsenal instead of going for a proven talent closer to home, and so it remains to be seen if they launch a bid, or consider all their options first and perhaps keep Gallese in mind to solve that problematic position if other moves fall short.