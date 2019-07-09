Arsenal given chance of BARGAIN deal for £18m Real Madrid star

Arsenal have reportedly been offered the chance to land Mariano Diaz from Real Madrid in a deal worth just £18m this summer.

The Gunners are looking for reinforcements in attack ahead of the new season as they continue to be linked with Wilfried Zaha.

However, as noted by the Guardian, it could cost them a huge fee to prise him away from Crystal Palace, with the suggestion that they value him as high as £100m.

Naturally, that isn’t a feasible figure for Arsenal, and so they may well be forced to look at alternative options to strengthen Unai Emery’s squad.

According to The Mirror, that could lead to a move for Mariano, as It’s claimed that the Gunners will have an opportunity to snap him up for just £18m this summer.

It’s added that the north London giants may only have around £40m to spend this summer, and so while Mariano isn’t perhaps as talented as Zaha and doesn’t have the experience of flourishing in the Premier League, he may be a more viable target for the club on a financial basis.

Time will tell if a deal materialises, but it could be a sensible swoop for Arsenal as they look to bolster their attack and complement the options already at Emery’s disposal.