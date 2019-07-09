Arsenal look to hijack €39m summer swoop from PL rivals for Barcelona ace

Arsenal are reportedly preparing an offer for Barcelona forward Malcom, but must overcome a touted €39m offer from Everton.

The Gunners are looking to bounce back from a bitterly disappointing campaign last time round as they failed to break back into the top four in the Premier League and suffered defeat in the Europa League final.

In turn, they will be absent from the Champions League again next season, with the pressure building on Unai Emery to ensure that their ultimate objective is met in the new campaign.

In order to do so, Calciomercato, via RMC Sport, report that Arsenal are lining up an offer for Malcom to bolster their attacking options, although they will have to beat Everton to the punch as it’s claimed that their Premier League rivals have already submitted a €39m offer.

The 22-year-old struggled to make a positive impression in his first season at the Nou Camp last year, as he was limited to just 24 appearances across all competitions, scoring four goals and providing two assists.

Fitness issues, lack of form and often being dropped from the squad by coach Ernesto Valverde didn’t help the Brazilian ace, who had previously impressed at Bordeaux to earn the move to the Catalan giants.

In turn, there is undoubtedly a talented player there, and perhaps a move elsewhere this summer will help him rediscover that good form.

With Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette available up top for Emery, it’s about adding width and creativity to his side this summer in order to complement what that attacking duo provide up front with their clinical touch in front of goal.

Malcom would seemingly fit the bill in that sense, but time will tell if Arsenal have the financial muscle to rival Everton and if they can convince the Barcelona misfit to swap Spain for England this summer.

Their touted transfer budget could prove to be problematic though, with The Mirror noting that Arsenal only have around £40m to spend this summer.