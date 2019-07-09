Arsenal star set to accept wage cut in order to seal transfer away from Emirates Stadium

Ligue 1 club Bordeaux have submitted an offer for Arsenal midfielder Mohamed Elneny, who is expected to leave north London during the current window.

The Egyptian endured a torrid 2018-19 campaign at Emirates Stadium, falling down the pecking order under Unai Emery after the arrivals of Matteo Guendouzi and Lucas Torreira.

The 26-year-old was restricted to just eight Premier League appearances last season and he failed to register a single goal across all competitions, continuing his torrid spell with the Gunners which began in 2016.

Elneny joined Arsenal from Basel three years ago with a sterling reputation as a physically imposing, creative midfielder, but he has been unable to live up to expectations in the famous red and white shirt.

According to The Times, the Egypt international is set to accept a wage cut in order to seal a transfer away from the Emirates, after an official approach from Bordeaux.

Elneny earns £55,000-per-week at Arsenal and his earnings will be significantly reduced in France, but he could reunite with former manager Paulo Sousa at Bordeaux, whom he worked with during his time at Basel – as The Sun reports.

The Gunners are unwilling to take a loss on their initial £7 million investment in the midfielder, but they will not stand in his way if a suitable offer is submitted – as per The Sun.

Emery is in the process of recruiting new players ahead of next season, having already signed Brazilian striker Gabriel Martinelli from Sao Paulo-based outfit Ituano – as per Metro Sport.

Arsenal finished fifth in the Premier League last season and in order to get back in the Champions League, midfield reinforcements will be needed, especially after Aaron Ramsey’s decision to join to Juventus earlier in the year.

Unfortunately for Elneny, he is unlikely to be a part of the Spaniard’s plans and his departure could help raise funds for any potential targets the Gunners may be chasing over the next few weeks.