Bid prepared: Euro giants set to accept €32m Arsenal transfer offer in major u-turn

Arsenal are reportedly now being tipped to succeed with a bid of around €32million for Real Madrid winger Lucas Vazquez.

Don Balon claim Madrid president Florentino Perez would be happy with that figure, and it just remains to be seen what the Spaniard himself will decide.

This is quite a quick turnaround from a report from Don Balon just yesterday, which suggested Arsenal were ready to pay that amount, but that Real wanted quite a bit more.

There’s no doubt Vazquez looks like he could add plenty to this Arsenal squad as a much-needed upgrade on the likes of Alex Iwobi and Henrikh Mkhitaryan on the cheap.

The 28-year-old has not always been a regular for Los Blancos in his time with the club, but has always been a reliable squad player who’s certainly made his contribution towards their tremendous recent success.

It will be interesting to see how he fares in this Gunners set-up, but one imagines a direct wide-man like him could have a lot of joy with clinical finishers like Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang and Alexandre Lacazette to aim at in the box.