Club consider offering Man United opportunity to seal transfer of £67m Liverpool target

Real Madrid are reportedly considering using Marco Asensio in swap deals for either Manchester United midfielder Paul Pogba or Liverpool forward Sadio Mane this summer.

According to Diario Gol, trying to tempt Man Utd into a sale by including Asensio in any Pogba deal is one option for the club this summer.

However, there has also been talk of Liverpool interest in Asensio anyway, without taking into account a potential swap deal involving Mane.

A report from El Desmarque, as translated by Sport Witness, has claimed the Reds are prepared to pay around £67million to sign the Spain international this summer.

There could definitely be room for both Asensio and Mane at Anfield, with Jurgen Klopp likely to benefit from landing an upgrade on Xherdan Shaqiri.

LFC lack depth behind their first choice front three, with Mohamed Salah and Roberto Firmino both having dry spells last season that might arguably have cost the club when they took a commanding lead in the Premier League title race, only to draw a few games and fall behind again, failing to ever recover as Manchester City pipped them to the trophy by just one point.

Marco Asensio could be on his way to Liverpool or Manchester United

