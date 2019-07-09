It’s not particularly unusual for Chris Sutton to be outspoken about something. Following Olivier Ntcham’s disrespectful comments about Scottish football, it was just a matter of time before the Celtic legend had his say.

The fallout continues following Ntcham’s comments in the press, and the BBC have reported further on the Frenchman’s situation. They report that he felt Scottish football wasn’t challenging enough, and that he was disappointed when moves away from the club fell through last year.

Not everyone agrees with Sutton’s comments all the time, but it’s hard to argue with him in this case, as per his tweet below.

Ntcham failed to impress last season and ended the season as a back up to Scott Brown and Callum McGregor, with speculation this summer suggesting that Celtic would demand £15m to green light an exit, as per the Daily Star.

Neil Lennon quite right to call out Olivier Ntcham… for a league Ntcham found as “not challenging enough” last season he was bang average. Ntcham would be better served to let his football do the talking… he is not a £15 million player based on what we saw last season… https://t.co/x3k830WFWU — Chris Sutton (@chris_sutton73) July 9, 2019

The Daily Record also commented that Neil Lennon plans to have talks with Ntcham when he returns from international duty.

Lennon does state that he still sees a future for Ntcham at Celtic, but he will need to improve his mindset and attitude towards the club.

It remains to be seen if Ntcham will successfully force through a move, but in the meantime you would imagine he may not be looking forward to reporting back to Celtic this summer, with the prospect of talks with an angry Lennon awaiting him.