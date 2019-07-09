Return date set: Arsenal star set for return from injury earlier than expected

Arsenal right-back Hector Bellerin could reportedly be back from injury earlier than first expected, according to the Guardian.

The report claims Bellerin is now targeting a return to action for the Gunners against Aston Villa in their Premier League clash on 22 September.

If this turns out to be the case, it would be a huge boost for Arsenal manager Unai Emery, who needs top players like Bellerin available after a difficult start to life at the Emirates Stadium.

The Spain international has not played since January and was expected back in October, according to the Guardian, so fans will now hope they don’t have to wait too much longer to see the defender.

Ainsley Maitland-Niles has filled in for the 24-year-old at right-back, but with mixed success as he’s largely played in midfield before.

Arsenal have been linked with signings in defence this summer with Bellerin’s injury in mind, with football.london today claiming Mario Lemina could be targeted from Southampton due to his ability to cover that position.