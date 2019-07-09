Club officials to travel to England this week for talks over £75m-rated Man Utd star

Inter are reportedly set to step up their pursuit of Man Utd striker Romelu Lukaku this week as they plan to travel to England for talks.

Amid ongoing speculation of an exit from United this summer, there are conflicting reports on Tuesday night as The Sun now claim that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer wants Lukaku to stay at Old Trafford.

Question marks have been raised over his future after he managed just 15 goals in 45 appearances last season, with Solskjaer seemingly preferring more pace and movement up top which can be provided by the likes of Marcus Rashford and Anthony Martial.

In turn, that would make sense of Sky Sports reporting that Inter officials are expected to travel to England this week for talks with the Red Devils over a move for Lukaku, while it’s added that they want £75m to green light an exit.

It remains to be seen if Inter are able to match those demands, as ultimately they may well need to raise funds first and could look to axe Mauro Icardi in order to make space in the squad, as it’s difficult to see coach Antonio Conte finding a way to place both the Argentine forward and Lukaku in his starting XI together.

Time will tell what solution the Nerazzurri come up with, but evidently on the basis of the claim that they are planning to travel to England, it’s clear that their interest is serious and that they wish to progress talks with United to a point where an agreement can be reached on the terms of a deal.

Meanwhile, Lukaku is currently with the rest of the Man Utd squad on their pre-season tour of Australia, and so he’ll undoubtedly be kept informed of any developments if the touted meeting takes place.