Celtic begin their Champions League campaign against FK Sarajevo tonight, with some new and returning faces in the squad for the clash.

The starting line-up shows Anthony Ralston, the only senior right-back in the squad, on the bench, so it looks like Kristoffer Ajer or Nir Bitton will fill in there.

Alternatively Celtic could play three at the back with new signing Boli Bolingoli-Mbombo and James Forrest as wing backs.

Christopher Julien, who the BBC report arrived in a deal worth £7m from Toulouse last month, will need to make do with a place on the bench as he settles in at his new club and looks to make his mark as the season progresses.

Celtic fans will also be pleased to see Leigh Griffiths returning to the matchday squad following a long absence last year where he missed most of the season.

The BBC reported last year that the Scotland star was taking some time out to deal with personal issues, and so his return will be a huge boost for all concerned.

FK Sarajevo are coming off the back of a campaign in which they won a double, and so they will perhaps fancy their chances of causing an upset at home against the Scottish treble winners to take a positive result into the second leg.