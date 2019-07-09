Deal close: Pep Guardiola to land €50m+ Man City transfer target from Euro giants

Man City are reportedly on the verge of securing a deal to sign Joao Cancelo from Juventus in a deal said to be worth in excess of €50m.

Pep Guardiola saw his squad deliver a domestic treble last season, as they continued to impress and add trophies to their collection.

However, it appears as though the Spanish tactician still isn’t content with the options at his disposal, as Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, report that City are expected to complete a move for Cancelo as a deal is said to be close.

It’s added that the fee could be between €50m and €60m, and so it’s evidently a major investment in an area in which the City boss already has Kyle Walker available.

Nevertheless, in order to continue to battle on multiple fronts and keep the intense level of motivation and drive to win trophies with the players pushing each other on, new faces and fresh blood will be needed at the Etihad to ensure they continue to stay on their toes.

As noted by BBC Sport, Guardiola has already seen the reigning Premier League champions splash out a whopping £62.8m on Rodri to bolster his midfield options ahead of next season, and Cancelo would be another quality addition to fit his style of play and system at Man City.

The Portuguese international’s defensive qualities coupled with his energy and tenacity to get up and down the right flank to provide width and an attacking threat would be ideal for Guardiola, but time will tell now if a deal materialises amid the ongoing speculation.

Given Vincent Kompany’s departure this summer, a central defender will surely be on City’s transfer shortlist too, but it appears as though Cancelo could be next to arrive.