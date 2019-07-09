Menu

(Photo) Spanish paper appears to doctor Eden Hazard picture and some fans think they know why

Bare with us here, but with the end of Copa America and the Women’s World Cup and with surprisingly little going on in the transfer market, some truly bizarre stories are surfacing.

The latest is a theory spreading around Twitter that Eden Hazard’s head has been placed on the body of Real Madrid team-mate Karim Benzema in an attempt to hide the fact that the former Chelsea man has returned to pre-season looking overweight.

We covered that initial reaction from some fans here, and the talk has only been fuelled by what does genuinely appear to be some Photoshop work by AS in the images below…

