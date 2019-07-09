With nine Premier League clubs going into this season with a different manager than they started the 2018/2019 campaign with, it’s no surprise to see constant speculation linking managers with jobs in the English top flight.

Given his history as a legendary player for Liverpool, it’s obvious to link Steven Gerrard with a return to English football at some stage in his career.

The Daily Record reported on a link between the 39-year-old and a possible move to Newcastle United yesterday, however the Ibrox boss was quick to dismiss the rumour.

He quoted Donald Trump in declaring it “fake news”.

Newcastle owner Mike Ashley has a storied past with Rangers, including an ongoing lawsuit over merchandising contracts with his Sports Direct business, according to The Herald.

In the interview with the Daily Record, he seemed more interested in Rangers’ Europa League game with St Joseph’s which they went on to win 4-0.

Given Gerrard’s history with Liverpool it seems inevitable he will be linked to the job there if and when Klopp ever leaves Anfield.

However, with the regularity of the turnover at Newcastle with regards to their managers as Rafa Benitez departed last month after his contract expired, he seems better placed at Rangers to try and win trophies and enhance his reputation than he would by moving to St James’ Park which could prove to be a big risk.