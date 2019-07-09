Atletico Madrid to take action against Antoine Griezmann after latest development in Barcelona transfer saga

Atletico Madrid are reportedly set to take disciplinary proceedings against Antoine Griezmann amid ongoing transfer speculation over him joining Barcelona.

According to the Guardian, Atletico could fine Griezmann after failing to turn up to training as he supposedly waits for the Barca deal to be finalised.

The France international is one of the finest attacking players in the world on his day, but this saga will no doubt be immensely frustrating for Atletico fans.

While Griezmann hardly seems unique in this era of modern football, he certainly hasn’t done his reputation any favours in recent times.

Last summer, the 28-year-old notably made a documentary about himself regarding his decision to stay in Madrid after lengthy speculation again that year.

Now, he’s gone public with his desire to leave the club, and fans will probably just be sick of the sight of him.

It’s a little puzzling that Barcelona have not yet got a deal done for him, as the Guardian claim they just need to trigger his €120million buy-out clause.

The report suggests this could now happen imminently, and the former Real Sociedad man should be a fine addition alongside Lionel Messi and co. in Ernesto Valverde’s attack.