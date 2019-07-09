Deal this week: Liverpool closing in on transfer of wonderkid to go straight into the first-team

Liverpool look to be closing in on the transfer of Fulham wonderkid Harvey Elliott, with a deal reportedly looking likely for this week.

And despite being only 16 years of age, it looks as though Elliott is expected to go straight into Jurgen Klopp’s first-team plans, at least for pre-season, according to the Liverpool Echo.

Elliott had already been linked with an imminent move to Anfield by the Telegraph, and the Echo have given some extra insight into how close the deal is to being done and what Klopp’s plans for the player are.

This is certainly exciting news for Reds fans, with Elliott seemingly set to join alongside another top teenage prospect in the form of Dutch defender Sepp van den Berg.

The 17-year-old was recently confirmed as Liverpool’s first signing of the summer, and it looks like Klopp is building an exciting team for the future.

LFC already have a number of big prospects on their books, such as Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joe Gomez and Rhian Brewster, and Klopp has done well to develop these youngsters into first-teamers.

Fans will now hope the likes of Elliott and Van den Berg can make a similar impact at Anfield in the season ahead.