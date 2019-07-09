Menu

‘I don’t see why we need Kent back’ – These Rangers fans are very impressed with debutant

There’s nothing like an outstanding debut performance to help you forget about previous players and provide excitement for the season ahead.

Sheyi Ojo scored a lovely goal and generally impressed with his positive play during Rangers’ 4-0 win over St Joseph’s in their Europa League qualifying clash on Tuesday evening.

And these fans have taken to Twitter to speculate if Ojo’s signing means that they don’t need to return to Liverpool in an attempt to re-sign Ryan Kent, who was a standout player for the Glasgow side last season.

 

 

 

Kent was outstanding last season and ended up winning the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award.

The Daily Star reported that Rangers still want to sign the 22-year-old, and the prospect of him and Ojo in the same team has some other fans excited who seemingly believe that the club should try and bring him back for another campaign.

 

 

 

It’s also worth noting that Rangers are well stocked in the wide areas, with Ojo, Jordan Jones, Jamie Murphy, Daniel Candeias, Greg Stewart and Jake Hastie currently on the books.

Even if Kent doesn’t return, Rangers fans can at least look forward to seeing how Ojo fares in the Scottish Premiership this season as he certainly made a positive first impression.

