There’s nothing like an outstanding debut performance to help you forget about previous players and provide excitement for the season ahead.

Sheyi Ojo scored a lovely goal and generally impressed with his positive play during Rangers’ 4-0 win over St Joseph’s in their Europa League qualifying clash on Tuesday evening.

And these fans have taken to Twitter to speculate if Ojo’s signing means that they don’t need to return to Liverpool in an attempt to re-sign Ryan Kent, who was a standout player for the Glasgow side last season.

Wild prediction – if he stays fit, Ojo will be better for us this season than Kent was Think his strength on the ball will be important for him in Scotland, he looks like he’s good on the ball and has more of an eye for goal than Kent had — He Dives to the left (@shaggergreegsy1) July 9, 2019

Routine second half, got used to the pitch and let our quality show. Learned a wee bit more about the team in that 45mins. I said to a couple folk that Liverpool rate Ojo higher than Kent and he’s showing glimpses of what he will bring. In for a treat with him this season! ?? — DazRFC?? (@RagnarGers) July 9, 2019

If Ojo keeps producing like that then I don’t see why we need Kent back. Another striker and centre back would do fine. ?????? — D A Z ?? (@DarrenCaw) July 9, 2019

Kent was outstanding last season and ended up winning the PFA Scotland Young Player of the Year award.

The Daily Star reported that Rangers still want to sign the 22-year-old, and the prospect of him and Ojo in the same team has some other fans excited who seemingly believe that the club should try and bring him back for another campaign.

Ojo looks like a player…. imagine him on the right and Kent on the left? Get it done @RangersFC — David Reid (@davidwreid83) July 9, 2019

Imagine Ojo and Kent either side of Morelos ?? — Ross Smith (@Rosssmith1872) July 9, 2019

Ojo on the right and Kent on the left is mouth watering ? if the wee man comes back that is. — The Great Waldo (@ThenNow4evaBlue) July 9, 2019

It’s also worth noting that Rangers are well stocked in the wide areas, with Ojo, Jordan Jones, Jamie Murphy, Daniel Candeias, Greg Stewart and Jake Hastie currently on the books.

Even if Kent doesn’t return, Rangers fans can at least look forward to seeing how Ojo fares in the Scottish Premiership this season as he certainly made a positive first impression.