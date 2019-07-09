Arsenal lead Manchester United for transfer of versatile star once snubbed by Arsene Wenger

Arsenal are reportedly leading Manchester United in the running to seal the transfer of Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina.

According to football.london, Unai Emery is a keen admirer of the qualities the Gabon international would bring, as he could fill in at right-back as well as midfield.

Arsenal certainly can’t afford to be too picky this summer due to their limited transfer budget, though many fans will surely be underwhelmed by their reported interest in a player of Lemina’s calibre.

The 25-year-old has not achieved a great deal in his time in the Premier League, having failed to establish himself as first choice even at a club like Southampton.

How that makes him the upgrade Arsenal need to get back into the top four is not clear, but fans will hope Emery has something up his sleeve.

Still, football.london claim Arsene Wenger had the opportunity tot sign Lemina during his time in charge at the Emirates Stadium, and turned it down, allowing him to join the Saints.

Not a lot appears to have changed since then, except perhaps Arsenal’s financial situation worsening due to being out of the Champions League for three years running now.

Man Utd’s interest in Lemina is also mentioned, though it’s similarly hard to understand why he’d be a priority for the Red Devils, especially as they should have more money to spend.