Exit likely: Manchester United & Arsenal both make contact over surprise potential Premier League transfer raid

Manchester United and Arsenal are reportedly among the clubs who have enquired about signing Southampton midfielder Mario Lemina this summer.

The 25-year-old has not made much of an impact at the St Mary’s Stadium since joining the club from Juventus in 2017, and recent developments suggest he could now be set for a speedy exit.

This looks increasingly likely after Lemina was left out of Southampton’s pre-season trip to Austria, with Man Utd, Arsenal and Leicester City said to have asked about him, according to the Daily Mail.

Links with big clubs like United and Arsenal certainly come as a bit of a surprise given Lemina’s lack of impact at a club like Southampton, though he had previously shown a lot of potential at Juve.

It remains to be seen how likely a move to Old Trafford or the Emirates Stadium would be anyway, as an enquiry doesn’t necessarily make the Gabon international a top priority target.

Both United and Arsenal fans will surely be hoping their clubs aim higher than that as they both hope to break back into the top four next season.