‘Life is about opportunities’ – €40m striker eyed as Lukaku replacement addresses Man United transfer rumours

Eintracht Frankfurt striker Sebastien Haller has broken his silence regarding speculation over his future, amid reported interest from Manchester United.

The 25-year-old scored 20 goals in 40 appearances for Frankfurt last season, forming a formidable partnership up front with Luka Jovic, who completed a lucrative switch to Real Madrid earlier this summer.

The Frenchman has earned plenty of plaudits for his performances in the Bundesliga and become known as the ‘Bulldozer’ due to his physical style of play, which combined with his superb eye for goal, makes him a deadly all-around forward.

According to Metro Sport, United are eying Haller as a potential replacement for Romelu Lukaku, who has been touted for a move to Inter Milan during the current window.

The Frankfurt ace has similar qualities to the Belgian, but the Red Devils may face competition for his signature from West Ham, who are looking to sign a new striker after Marko Arnautovic’s recent departure.

Haller has come out to address rumours linking him with the two Premier League clubs, hinting that he would be open to a new challenge.

He told German publication Kicker: “I’ve heard many things about my future, but nothing new happened.

“That cannot mean anything and everything and I have said before that life is about opportunities.

“Even if there was an offer, only the club and I would know.”

Even if Lukaku decides to stay at Old Trafford for another year, United could use a player like Haller to bolster their attacking ranks, with Marcus Rashford the only other natural forward in Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s squad.

The Norwegian will be hoping his side can improve dramatically next season after a disappointing end to the 2018-19 campaign and more signings are expected at the club over the next few weeks.

Haller – valued at €40 million on Transfermarkt – could be one of them if United decide to submit an official bid, but they may have to move quickly in order to beat West Ham in this particular transfer race.