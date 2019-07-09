Liverpool set sights on £15m star after glowing scouting reports as Klopp looks to replace outgoing fan favourite

Liverpool are interested in signing Zenit St Petersburg striker Sardar Azmoun, after sending scouts to watch him in action during a Russian Super Cup clash.

The 24-year-old left Rubin Kazan to join Zenit on February 1 and has adapted quickly to life at his new club, with 14 goals in 17 appearances to his name across all competitions.

According to Sov Sport, Liverpool have set their sights on the Iranian star after glowing scouting reports, with Jurgen Klopp on the lookout for a new striker to cover the loss of Daniel Sturridge.

The English forward will leave Anfield this summer upon the expiration of his current contract and the Reds are now aiming to replace a fan favourite before the start of the new season.

Sov Sport reports that Liverpool scouts watched Azmoun score a brace in a 3-2 defeat for Zenit against Lokomotiv Moscow in the Russian Cup on Saturday and they were impressed by what they saw.

The Reds will need extra reinforcements to build on a superb 2018-19 campaign, especially as their Premier League rivals strengthen their own squads during the current market.

Roberto Firmino serves as Liverpool’s first choice centre-forward at the moment, with Divock Origi the first man off the bench in his absence.

Sturridge also played his part for Klopp’s side last season, scoring four goals in 26 appearances – most of which came as a substitute – and Azmoun could be the ideal man to come in and fill his boots.

The Iran international could even compete for a spot in Liverpool’s starting line up if his recent form is anything to go by and Transfermarkt states that he may be available for as little as £15 million.

The European champions have been quiet in the summer window so far, but Azmoun might be worth a small investment if he can continue to progress at such a rapid rate in the coming years.