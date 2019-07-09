Manchester United star sets date he hopes to complete transfer by

Manchester United striker Romelu Lukaku is reportedly hoping to have his transfer to Inter Milan done by the time the two clubs meet in a pre-season friendly next week.

The Red Devils take on Inter in Singapore on Saturday 20th July, and Lukaku is said to be hopeful of playing against Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side by that time, according to the Daily Mirror.

Given how long this saga has dragged on, that may well be a little optimistic, but it’s surely hard to imagine the Belgium international will be sticking around at Man Utd for too much longer.

The Mirror claim Solskjaer has told Lukaku he can leave the club, so it now just remains to be seen if they can find an agreement with Inter.

Despite being one of the Premier League’s most clinical finishers during his time at Everton, Lukaku just hasn’t found his feet at Old Trafford in the same way.

The 26-year-old made a decent start in 2017/18 before his form quickly went very rapidly downhill, resulting in him losing his place to Marcus Rashford for much of the second half of last season.

MUFC fans will probably not be too fussed about Lukaku leaving, though a replacement may be needed as Rashford’s form in the final few months of last season was not too impressive either.