Manchester City in advanced talks to seal attacker transfer as he snubs new deal with current club

Manchester City are reportedly in advanced talks over the transfer of West Brom wonderkid Morgan Rogers after recognising ‘huge potential’ in the teenager.

Rogers made his debut for the West Brom first-team in February last season and looks to have a big future in the game as City are now said to be poised to swoop.

This is according to a report from the Daily Mail, who explain that the 16-year-old had been offered a new contract by the Baggies, but turned it down.

The England youth international could now link up with City to continue his development, with plenty for fans of the Premier League champions to be excited about with this deal.

The Mail claim Rogers has drawn comparisons with Tottenham star Dele Alli, and that would certainly be a fine career for him to replicate if he can.

Of course, first-team places for youngsters are not that easy to come by at the Etihad Stadium due to the numerous world class players on their books, though Phil Foden has done a decent job to make himself noticed by Pep Guardiola in recent times.