Manchester United’s new signing stuns team-mates with performance in training

Manchester United new-boy Daniel James is reportedly making quite an impression early on in his Old Trafford career, it would seem.

The Wales international was a relatively low-key signing for Man Utd from Swansea City earlier this summer, but it looks like the Red Devils could have a real talent on their hands.

Known for being a player with real pace and energy on the flanks, it hasn’t taken long for James to show what he can do in that respect.

According to the Sun, the 21-year-old has already come out on top of a number of fitness and speed drills in MUFC training, wowing his team-mates and his manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

The piece quotes a club source as commenting on what a great impression James has made so far.

It remains to be seen if the youngster will immediately become first choice in Solskjaer’s side, but if he carries on like this he’s got to be in with a chance of ousting under-performing attacking players like Alexis Sanchez, Anthony Martial and Jesse Lingard.