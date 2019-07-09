Menu

“Don’t you even dare” – Manchester United linked with shock transfer and these fans are not happy

Manchester United fans have had to put up with a lot recently – a long list of managerial flops since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, tons of money wasted on under-performing players, and a general decline into mediocrity after becoming so used to being a force in the Premier League and Europe.

And now, most shamefully of all, they’re being linked with a surprise transfer swoop for Chelsea flop Tiemoue Bakayoko by French source RMC.

Bakayoko made zero impact at Stamford Bridge in 2017/18 before being loaned out to AC Milan, where he improved, though not exactly enough to warrant interest from the Red Devils.

It’s hard to see how the Frenchman could possibly be an upgrade on the likes of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic or Fred in United’s midfield, while Chelsea would surely be thrilled to offload such an unreliable player to a rival.

Unsurprisingly, these Man Utd fans have not taken the news well…

