“Don’t you even dare” – Manchester United linked with shock transfer and these fans are not happy

Manchester United fans have had to put up with a lot recently – a long list of managerial flops since Sir Alex Ferguson retired, tons of money wasted on under-performing players, and a general decline into mediocrity after becoming so used to being a force in the Premier League and Europe.

And now, most shamefully of all, they’re being linked with a surprise transfer swoop for Chelsea flop Tiemoue Bakayoko by French source RMC.

Bakayoko made zero impact at Stamford Bridge in 2017/18 before being loaned out to AC Milan, where he improved, though not exactly enough to warrant interest from the Red Devils.

It’s hard to see how the Frenchman could possibly be an upgrade on the likes of Paul Pogba, Nemanja Matic or Fred in United’s midfield, while Chelsea would surely be thrilled to offload such an unreliable player to a rival.

Unsurprisingly, these Man Utd fans have not taken the news well…

Don't you even dare try for bakayoko Man Utd I don't know what Ole is

trying to rebuild but he's definitely not building material — Gerald George ™ (@scarfy04) July 8, 2019

I know we all want signings, but I think we can all agree that no-one wants to see Bakayoko in a Utd shirt next season. Yes, he was a beast at Monaco. But he's been wetter than a mermaid's Tampax for 2 years now.

No thanks! — Nic Costello (C-137) (@CostelloC137) July 8, 2019

So Man Utd wants Bakayoko. I'm so disappointed. Am I on the wrong team? ? — Temitope Adekola? (@ms_violetblue) July 8, 2019

Bruno Fernandes

Bruno Fernande

Bruno Fernand

Bruno Fernan

Bruno Ferna

Bruno Fern

Bruno Fer

Bruno Fe

Bruno F

Bruno

Brun

Bru

Br

B

Ba

Bak

Baka

Bakay

Bakayo

Bakayok

Bakayoko ????? The people making decisions at Man Utd are insane. lmaooo — KUNLE SALAKO (@Bishop_kanny) July 8, 2019

Manchester United are interested in Chelsea flop Bakayoko #MUFC pic.twitter.com/cjUtLFIlV2 — MU360 (@MUtd360) July 8, 2019

Man Utd after Bakayoko now?? pic.twitter.com/E3EX1I1Nqw — Person Pikin (@omo__baller) July 8, 2019

Would be typical Utd to ignore Tielemans for £40m and spend £50m on Bakayoko.#MUFC — mike (@mikegwalch) July 8, 2019

If these Bakayoko links are true then we our fully dusted. — Dyl ? (@UtdDyl) July 8, 2019

Lemina and Bakayoko linked in the same day WTF — Shabaz (@DeadIyJuan) July 8, 2019