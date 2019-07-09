Man United in danger of missing out on transfer deal for £54m Barcelona star as PSG declare their interest

Paris Saint Germain have identified Barcelona defender Samuel Umtiti as a priority transfer target, with Manchester United also monitoring his situation.

The Frenchman missed five months of the 2018-19 season with a knee injury and fell behind Clement Lenglet in the pecking order at Camp Nou upon his return to action.

According to Le 10 Sport, Barcelona are willing to listen to offers within the region of £54 million for the 25-year-old, who has grown frustrated with his role under Ernesto Valverde.

The French publication states that United have been linked with a move for Umtiti but they are now in danger of missing out on a transfer deal after a new development this week.

Mundo Deportivo reports that PSG have declared their interest in the France international and are willing to sideline potential swoops for Philippe Coutinho and Ousmane Dembele in order to land his signature.

The Ligue 1 champions had also been chasing Ajax centre-back Matthijs De Ligt but he is now set to join Juventus, which has left the club looking at alternative options.

Umtiti is top of PSG’s list, which will surely come as a huge kick in the teeth for United officials, who are also desperate to bring in extra defensive reinforcements while the market is open.

The Red Devils conceded 54 Premier League goals last season, with the likes of Phil Jones, Chris Smalling and Eric Bailly all failing to convince with their displays at the back.

Umtiti has the experience and quality to come in and partner the promising Victor Lindelof, but PSG are now well placed to steal his signature from right under United’s noses.