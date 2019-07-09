Agent of £54m Manchester United star opens door to surprise transfer to Champions League giants

Manchester United are seemingly facing another transfer saga amid all the headlines about Paul Pogba as the agent of Victor Lindelof has fuelled recent surprise links with Barcelona.

It was recently claimed by Mundo Deportivo that Barca held an interest in Lindelof, while Don Balon added that the Red Devils could let the Sweden international go for around £54million.

It’s now being claimed once again by Mundo Deportivo that the United centre-back is on Barcelona’s agenda as an alternative to Matthijs de Ligt, who seems set to leave Ajax for Juventus.

His agent has also seemingly opened the door to a move, being quoted by Mundo Deportivo as saying: “Lindelof is in the orbit of a great European club, but leaving United depends on the English club.”

While Lindelof has undoubtedly improved after a slow start to life at Old Trafford, it’s somewhat surprising to see him mentioned as a target for an elite club like Barcelona.

Still, there’s every chance the 24-year-old would improve even more alongside superior players at the Nou Camp, having had to struggle alongside flops like Chris Smalling, Phil Jones and Ashley Young at United.

MUFC, however, must surely do all they can to prevent Lindelof leaving as they’re already in need of bringing in a top centre-back to partner him, let alone to replace him.