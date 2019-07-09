Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s plan to change Paul Pogba’s mind about transfer away from Manchester United

Manchester United manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer reportedly has a plan in mind to help convince Paul Pogba not to pursue a transfer away from the club.

According to the print edition of AS, as translated by Sport Witness, the Norwegian tactician is eager to keep Pogba at Old Trafford this summer and make him a key part of his team.

This could be challenging, but the report explains that there’s a feeling inside Man Utd that a strong run of results at the start of the season could do the job and change the France international’s mind about his situation.

It may be a long way back from here, however, as Pogba’s camp have made it so abundantly clear that the 26-year-old wants out.

His agent Mino Raiola has spoken to the Times about working on his client’s exit amid links with Juventus, and also hit out at MUFC in an interview with talkSPORT.

It’s also questionable if most United fans would still want to keep hold of Pogba at this point, with the Frenchman’s inconsistent form and off-the-pitch antics in recent times showing he’s probably not worth all the fuss.