AC Milan have struggled in recent years to compete with Juventus and Napoli as they have firmly established themselves as the best two teams in Serie A.

According to some reports, they may be looking to sign a Copa America winner to help revitalise them ahead of the new season.

Speaking to Tuttomercatoweb, Brazil star Everton Soares described Milan as being amongst the greatest clubs in Europe.

“Milan is a great club, among the best in Europe. I’m aware of it [rumours], they belong to the best international stage.”

Portuguese paper A Bola had previously reported that Everton wanted to join Milan, and was being valued at 40 million euros.

Meanwhile, The Metro have also linked the player with a move to Manchester United this summer and so he doesn’t appear to be short of interest with a move to Europe perhaps in the pipeline.

His potential signing would be a boost for the Italian club, following the confirmation from The Guardian that they would be banned from European competition next season.

Everton was only one of two outfield players in the Brazil squad to play their club football in Brazil, scoring 28 goals for Gremio since his breakthrough in 2014.

The prospect of him teaming up with compatriot Lucas Paqueta is an intriguing one, and if the two could provide the chances for prolific Polish international Krszysztof Piatek, then Milan could have a shot at pushing for Champions League football next season.