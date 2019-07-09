Menu

(Photo) Manchester United star gets plenty of fans talking with choice of picture in latest tweet

Manchester United FC
Posted by

Manchester United star Jesse Lingard is getting fans talking on Twitter after uploading a photo of himself and team-mate Paul Pogba in pre-season training.

In case you hadn’t seen, a video posted by Man Utd’s official account yesterday appeared to briefly show a row breaking out between Pogba and Lingard.

In what seems likely to be a deliberate move, Lingard has now posted a photo of himself and Pogba getting along fine.

Some supporters feel this is wise by the England international, as it rubbishes the claims appearing yesterday, but others seem to see through it and are less convinced…

