Man Utd could get chance to offload misfit as Euro giants eye swoop

Man Utd could reportedly see Juventus swoop for Matteo Darmian this summer in a move that would surely be welcomed by Ole Gunnar Solskjaer.

After losing Antonio Valencia this summer after his contract expired, coupled with Ashley Young being on the wrong side of 30, it could be argued that the Italian still has a potential job to do at Old Trafford.

However, following the £50m signing of Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace last month, as per BBC Sport, coupled with Diogo Dalot offering competition for places and depth on the right, it seems as though Darmian is surplus to requirements at United now.

With that in mind, an exit this summer would perhaps suit all parties concerned, as having arrived at the club as a regular international after flourishing at Torino, it will be a major disappointment for the player himself how his career has gone backwards while in England.

According to Calciomercato, via the paper edition of La Gazzetta dello Sport, he could be presented with an opportunity to return to Italy with reigning Serie A champions Juventus, who could be in the market for a replacement for Joao Cancelo as the Portuguese international is being heavily linked with a move to Man City.

If that exit does materialise, then Juve will need to fill the void that he leaves behind, and with his defensive qualities coupled with the energy and tenacity to get forward and offer an attacking outlet on the flanks, coupled with his versatility to play on either side of the back four, Darmian could be an astute signing for new boss Maurizio Sarri.