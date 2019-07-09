Prem manager hopeful of loan for Man United star and talks held over free transfer of ace who’s just left Chelsea

Aston Villa manager Dean Smith is reportedly hopeful of securing another loan deal for Manchester United defender Axel Tuanzebe this summer.

The 21-year-old has spent the last two seasons on loan at Villa Park, but just signed a new contract with the Red Devils, as recently reported on their official site.

That might have suggested Tuanzebe would have a role in the Man Utd first-team next season, but it seems he could be on his way out again.

The Telegraph report of Villa’s interest in bringing Tuanzebe back for another spell, and also claim the newly-promoted Premier League side have held talks over signing Gary Cahill after his recent departure from Chelsea.

The former Blues ace is a free agent after his contract at Stamford Bridge recently expired, and a return to his first club could be a tempting one for him.

If Villa can bring in an experienced player like Cahill at the back, alongside a temporary deal for a developing young player like Tuanzebe, it could be great business for them to boost their survival hopes for 2019/20.