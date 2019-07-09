Manchester United dealt major transfer blow as £41m target pledges future to current club

Manchester United are set to miss out on signing Ajax winger David Neres this summer after he announced his decision to stay in Amsterdam.

The 22-year-old enjoyed a stellar 2018-19 campaign with Ajax, helping the team win a domestic double while also reaching the semi-finals of the Champions League.

The Brazilian contributed 12 goals and 11 assists in 50 appearances across all competitions, earning attention from top clubs across Europe, but he is now expected to remain in the Netherlands.

According to The Sun, Man United had identified Neres as a summer target, but he has pledged his future to Ajax after winning the Copa America with Brazil on Sunday.

The mercurial attacker told Dutch publication AD: “I’m having a beer because I have something to celebrate.

“I have to be back at Ajax on July 28. My future is with Ajax.”

This latest news represents a major transfer blow for the Red Devils ahead of the 2019-20 season, with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer still on the lookout for a number of extra reinforcements.

So far the Norwegian has only been able to bring in Daniel James from Swansea and Aaron Wan-Bissaka from Crystal Palace, despite links to a wide range of players both domestically and abroad.

United still lack a strong spine and going forward they may be short on options if Romelu Lukaku ends up completing a proposed move to Inter Milan – as Metro Sport reports.

Neres – currently valued at £41 million on Transfermakrt – could have made a huge difference at Old Trafford, having demonstrated his undeniable quality on numerous occasions in the Champions League last season, but the Manchester outfit will now have to focus on alternative targets.

Solskjaer cannot afford to rest on his laurels after United’s poor end to last season and with a huge clash against Chelsea scheduled for the opening day of the new campaign in August, the club must push a few more deals over the line before the window slams shut until next year.