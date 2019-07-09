Tottenham in talks over €40million forward transfer that could be done in days

Tottenham have reportedly held talks with Real Madrid over a potential €40million deal to seal the transfer of striker Mariano Diaz.

According to Don Balon, if nothing goes wrong, current negotiations seem to have Spurs on track to get his signing done in a matter of days.

Diaz has an underwhelming record at Real Madrid, though he has not, in fairness, usually been a regular starter for the Spanish giants.

However, the Dominican Republic international impressed at Lyon in the 2017/18 season, prompting Real to buy him back from the Ligue 1 club.

Still, it just hasn’t worked out for Diaz at the Bernabeu and it now looks like he’s going to be on the move again this summer if Don Balon’s report is anything to go by.

They claim Tottenham’s negotiations over the 25-year-old are not linked to the possible deal that would see Christian Eriksen move to Madrid.

THFC could do with more depth up front after Harry Kane’s injury struggles last season, while veteran forward Fernando Llorente has left the club at the end of his contract.