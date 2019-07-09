Bid made: Manchester United firm up efforts to clinch transfer of £108m-rated Paul Pogba replacement

Manchester United have reportedly made a bid of around £67million for the transfer of Lazio midfielder Sergej Milinkovic-Savic.

However, this looks unlikely to be enough as Lazio want more like £108m for the Serbia international, according to Gazzetta dello Sport, as translated by Sport Witness.

It remains to be seen if some kind of compromise between those fees can be agreed upon, but there’s no doubt Milinkovic-Savic looks a potentially great signing for Man Utd if they can pull it off.

The 24-year-old has long looked one of Europe’s big up-and-coming talents, and it seems like only a matter of time before he’s snapped up by a genuine European giant.

This is not the first time Milinkovic-Savic has been linked with the Red Devils, with Don Balon claiming the club wanted to sort out signing him as their replacement for Paul Pogba before offloading the Frenchman.

United fans would probably be pretty satisfied with that due to the lack of impact made by Pogba at Old Trafford, as well as the continuous media circus that seems to follow him around.

MUFC supporters can be encouraged to see the club apparently stepping up their efforts to sign Milinkovic-Savic, though clearly they will need to improve their offer to stand a realistic chance of getting the deal done.